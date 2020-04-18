Prime Minister Boris Johnson will look at ways to recognise the “heroic efforts” of 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £14 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden. The Second World War veteran set out to complete the challenge before his 100th birthday on April...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Covensure Brokerage Captain Tom Moore teams up with singer Michael Ball in charity release https://t.co/wkUk10qHj7 https://t.co/BWibxI4VKx 2 minutes ago
Web4ugroup Captain Tom Moore teams up with singer Michael Ball in charity release https://t.co/VYyVmpYNR1 https://t.co/JzWbrRUpOa 4 minutes ago
Jadehorse玉馬行空 BBC News - Captain Tom Moore teams up with singer Michael Ball in charity release https://t.co/eZQopjHGC6 2 hours ago