Captain Tom Moore teams up with singer Michael Ball in charity release

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Fundraising 99-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore and West End star Michael Ball record charity single. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Boris Johnson will look at ways to honour Captain Tom Moore’s ‘heroic efforts’ 01:11 Prime Minister Boris Johnson will look at ways to recognise the “heroic efforts” of 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £14 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden. The Second World War veteran set out to complete the challenge before his 100th birthday on April...