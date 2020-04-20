Gunman kills at least 13 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass murder since 1989
Monday, 20 April 2020 () A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed at least 13 people, including a policewoman, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday, in the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in more than 30 years.
Police in the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday (April 19) arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in several victims. Yahaira Jacquez reports.
