Gunman kills at least 13 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass murder since 1989

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed at least 13 people, including a policewoman, during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday, in the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in more than 30 years.
News video: Police arrest suspect in Nova Scotia shooting

Police arrest suspect in Nova Scotia shooting 01:14

 Police in the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday (April 19) arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in several victims. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

