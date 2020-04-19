Global  

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, known as ACCC, would release in late […]
