Australia coronavirus lockdown: Kangaroo hops through empty Adelaide streets

BBC News Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
South Australia Police have spotted a kangaroo on the empty city streets during coronavirus lockdown.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Kangaroo Hops Through Empty Australia Streets

WEB EXTRA: Kangaroo Hops Through Empty Australia Streets 00:39

 A kangaroo hopped down the nearly empty streets in Adelaide, South Australia on April 19. Surveillance camera footage showed the kangaroo roaming the streets while social distancing rules are in place in Australia to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

