Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass shooting

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, authorities said on Sunday, in what was the country's worst modern-era mass shooting.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: At Least 10 Killed In Mass Shooting In Nova Scotia, Canada

At Least 10 Killed In Mass Shooting In Nova Scotia, Canada 00:24

 Authorities said the suspect was arrested but later died.

