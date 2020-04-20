Queensland's education websites crash despite 'weeks to prepare'

On the first day of the new school term thousands of Queensland students were left twiddling their thumbs after the government's learning from home website crashed on Monday morning.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 7NEWS Wide Bay Queensland authorities have called for patience after education department websites to assist with learning at home… https://t.co/r6NOxMTAhO 4 hours ago 7NEWS Townsville Queensland authorities have called for patience after education department websites to assist with learning at home… https://t.co/RK2Uaz7gfD 4 hours ago 7NEWS Toowoomba Queensland authorities have called for patience after education department websites to assist with learning at home… https://t.co/QaOeIKyu5Z 4 hours ago Dr. Olaf K. Krueger 🇦🇺 RT @7NewsBrisbane: Queensland authorities have called for patience after education department websites to assist with learning at home cras… 4 hours ago 7NEWS Sunshine Coast Queensland authorities have called for patience after education department websites to assist with learning at home… https://t.co/5yDzVQvhDN 4 hours ago 7NEWS Mackay Queensland authorities have called for patience after education department websites to assist with learning at home… https://t.co/ZmAyE9ARMn 4 hours ago 7NEWS Gold Coast Queensland authorities have called for patience after education department websites to assist with learning at home… https://t.co/r4iWx12Jfl 4 hours ago 7NEWS Central Queensland Queensland authorities have called for patience after education department websites to assist with learning at home… https://t.co/OTmicLEW0n 4 hours ago