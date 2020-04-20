Australia plans law forcing Google, Facebook to share ad revenue with domestic media firms Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Australia will pass legislation within months obliging Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to share advertising revenue with local media firms, the country's treasurer said on Monday, becoming one of the first countries to require digital platforms to pay for content they use. 👓 View full article

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 9 hours ago Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news 01:20 Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) would release...

