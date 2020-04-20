Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New York governor reports headway in US virus battle; says COVID-19 'on the descent' in state

New York governor reports headway in US virus battle; says COVID-19 'on the descent' in state

DNA Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
"It's no time to get cocky and it's no time to get arrogant," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New York's Cuomo warns against 'acting stupidly' with coronavirus

New York's Cuomo warns against 'acting stupidly' with coronavirus 01:59

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who met with Trump on Tuesday, said his state was showing more signs the worst was over including a drop in hospitalizations. But he warned of a potential "second wave" if restrictions are relaxed irresponsibly.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Plans change for local fireworks celebrations [Video]

Plans change for local fireworks celebrations

It's a summertime tradition. Sitting outside with the family, barbecue on the grill and fireworks to end the night. COVID-19 is leading to cancellations of many events, so many are looking for new ways..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:01Published
Frustrations continue with New York State unemployment system [Video]

Frustrations continue with New York State unemployment system

Frustrations continue with NYS unemployment system

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 04:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New York Governor Cuomo to extend stay-at-home order in some parts of state

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday his stay-at-home order will likely be extended beyond May 15 in many parts of the state, but that restrictions...
Reuters Also reported by •Al JazeeraCBS News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Global COVID-19 death toll crosses 1.65 lakh, more than 40,000 dead in the US

However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said that the COVID-19 outbreak in the state is "on the descent."
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this