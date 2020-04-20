Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay domestic media to use content Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Australia will force Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to share advertising revenue with local media firms, the country's treasurer said on Monday, becoming one of the first countries to require digital platforms to pay for content they use. 👓 View full article

