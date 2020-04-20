Global  

Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay domestic media to use content

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Australia will force Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to share advertising revenue with local media firms, the country's treasurer said on Monday, becoming one of the first countries to require digital platforms to pay for content they use.
