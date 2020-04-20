Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > BJ Armstrong offers perspective on ‘The Last Dance’

BJ Armstrong offers perspective on ‘The Last Dance’

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
B.J. Armstrong played on three NBA championship teams with Michael Jordan. He knows how Jordan is behind closed doors. He knows the sort of trials and tribulations that occur over the course of a season. And he was amused at one bit of drama that viewers saw during the first two episodes of “The Last […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Armstrong offers perspective on ‘The Last Dance,’ former teammate Jordan - https://t.co/VE1TGpLxJz has been publish… https://t.co/CRyliGfzkT 3 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) B.J. Armstrong offers perspective on #Michael #Jordan, 'The Last Dance' https://t.co/V8KAOcuQXD 5 minutes ago

971theticketxyt

97.1 The Ticket: "If that is the worst you've seen, then you've never seen the Chicago Bulls before. That was nothing." https://t.co/lUofwd7q3A 34 minutes ago

KzqafUsha

Katrina - watch The Last Dance! RT @nbcchicago: Ex-Bulls Guard BJ Armstrong Offers Perspective on ‘The Last Dance’ https://t.co/20x3paL61I https://t.co/kkYTMlAh7C 56 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News B.J. Armstrong offers perspective on 'The Last Dance' https://t.co/xmaf4dmE2U https://t.co/prwszb1PdB 1 hour ago

nbariver

NBA River B.J. Armstrong offers perspective on “The Last Dance”. https://t.co/ILExNsUO5k 1 hour ago

THEJohnCassio

John Cassio RT @orlandosports: 'That was nothing’: Former Bulls guard BJ Armstrong offers his perspective on ‘The Last Dance’ and Michael Jordan’s rela… 2 hours ago

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago Ex-Bulls Guard BJ Armstrong Offers Perspective on ‘The Last Dance’ https://t.co/20x3paL61I https://t.co/kkYTMlAh7C 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.