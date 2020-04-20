Asian shares mixed as oil prices fall back; China cuts rate Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China cut a key interest rate to help cushion the impact of the pandemic on its economy. Benchmarks rose Monday in Hong Kong and Shanghai but fell in Tokyo. Oil prices were lower. A fresh crop of grim economic data is expected this week […] 👓 View full article

