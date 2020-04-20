Global  

New Zealand to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions from next week

SBS Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her plans to lessen the country's coronavirus lockdown.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand kids attempt escape their COVID-19 lockdown in bins and bushes

New Zealand kids attempt escape their COVID-19 lockdown in bins and bushes 01:18

 These cunnings kids attempt to escape their coronavirus lockdown at home by dressing in bin bags and bushes to go unnoticed.

Tweets about this

Dean_Westerman

Dean RT @Reuters: New Zealand will next week ease some of the world’s strictest lockdown measures taken to tackle the coronavirus pandemic https… 3 seconds ago

hikosaemon

Hikosaemon New Zealand to ease lockdown after 'breaking' coronavirus chain https://t.co/SvS3QYeUNQ (Nikkei Asian Review) 26 seconds ago

taylahnilsson

Taylah Nilsson RT @9NewsAUS: New Zealand will begin easing lockdown restrictions from next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said. #9News https://t.… 3 minutes ago

LorettaHousto20

Loretta Houston RT @9NewsAUS: New Zealand will move from strict level four restrictions that prohibited take-away food and visiting romantic partners that… 3 minutes ago

S_T_A_I_

STAI RT @business: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the government will partially relax its lockdown in a week, as a decline in ne… 9 minutes ago

treexoxo1234

tree RT @9NewsMelb: New Zealand will move from strict level four restrictions that prohibited take-away food and visiting romantic partners that… 17 minutes ago

MarkJSmithonMSN

Mark J Smith "Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand was in with a fighting chance of eliminating the disease, and the number of deaths… https://t.co/P9mNthlhNc 18 minutes ago

mikeymikedoha

Michael J Walker™️ RT @guardiannews: New Zealand plans to ease coronavirus lockdown in a week https://t.co/tA3bkwVsma 23 minutes ago

