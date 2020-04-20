Global  

Virgin Australia set for voluntary administration

The Age Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Virgin Australia is preparing to go into voluntary administration, sources say, unable to survive under the weight of enormous debts and starved of cash by the coronavirus travel shutdown.
