Novartis, U.S. drug regulator agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Novartis has won the go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct a randomized trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, to see if it helps patients.
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Penn State Hershey Medical Center Joins Global Clinical Trial Of Drug For Treatment Of COVID-19

Penn State Hershey Medical Center Joins Global Clinical Trial Of Drug For Treatment Of COVID-19 00:28

 Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has begun enrolling participants in an international clinical trial evaluating an investigational antiviral drug, remdesivir, for treatment of COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

