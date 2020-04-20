Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus threatens to trigger new round of global food crisis: China official

Coronavirus threatens to trigger new round of global food crisis: China official

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The global coronavirus pandemic threatens to cause a huge shock to international food trade and trigger a new food crisis, a top agriculture official in China said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: First Responders Applaud Medical Staff At Hospital In NJ

Coronavirus Update: First Responders Applaud Medical Staff At Hospital In NJ 00:29

 There was a big round of applause for those who make it possible to think about life getting back to normal in New Jersey on Monday night.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.