Shake Shack gets funding, to return paycheck protection loan

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The burger chain Shake Shack says it has obtained new funding and will return a small-business loan it got to help weather the coronavirus crisis. Shake Shack has laid off or furloughed hundreds of its employees and needed the assistance, its CEO Randy Garutti and its founder Danny Meyer said in a statement seen Monday. […]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Small Business Owners In A Bind As Loan Program Runs Out Of Money

Coronavirus Update: Small Business Owners In A Bind As Loan Program Runs Out Of Money 02:19

 The small business loan program has run out of money. Negotiations are ongoing in Washington, and business owners everywhere are in a bind; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

