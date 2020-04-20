Global  

Policeman shot dead by militants in J&K’s Anantnag

Hindu Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Militants shot dead a policeman in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night, police said. The militants fired upon and critically injur
Tweets about this

paagalpogba

pogba RT @the_hindu: The militant fired upon and critically injured the policeman, Manzoor Ahmad, at his home in Hiller area of Shahabad in the s… 4 minutes ago

govtofgaurang

Govt of Gaurang Policeman shot dead by militants in J&K’s Anantnag - https://t.co/OFToDqYWFH https://t.co/8qjHGqln6L 7 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu The militant fired upon and critically injured the policeman, Manzoor Ahmad, at his home in Hiller area of Shahabad… https://t.co/mEuEFoMuxE 16 minutes ago

TariqNabiSuffee

Tariq Nabi Suffee #breakingnews #Kashmir: #BreakingNews Policeman shot dead in Hiller Anantnag A policeman was killed after fired u… https://t.co/xx1nIOQCNs 2 hours ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Policeman shot dead by militants in J-K’s Anantnag https://t.co/6SJBwPeQjs 2 hours ago

UlfatMeer

Meer Ulfat RT @jandkheadlines: #breakingnews #Kashmir: #BreakingNews Policeman shot dead in Hiller Anantnag A policeman was killed after fired upon… 4 hours ago

MEDIAonINDIA

MEDIAonINDIA Policeman shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag https://t.co/nvxtXwczXx https://t.co/ijEa0X8A8V 9 hours ago

KashmirRapid

Rapid News Kashmir *Cop shot dead in Anantnag* Umaisar Gull Ganie Anantnag, Apr 19 (KNO): Suspected militants on Sunday evening shot… https://t.co/uwWNkcJYLY 14 hours ago

