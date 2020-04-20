Global  

Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content

Deutsche Welle Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Australia plans to force Google and Facebook to pay when they recycle local media content. Canberra says its lever will be fair competition rules rather than Europe's focus on copyright usage.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news

Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news 01:20

 Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) would release...

