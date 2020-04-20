Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Mahabharat': Roopa Ganguly shares Draupadi's 'cheer haran' scene, recalls 2016 attack

'Mahabharat': Roopa Ganguly shares Draupadi's 'cheer haran' scene, recalls 2016 attack

DNA Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Roopa Ganguly took to her Twitter page and shared a video from 'Mahabharat', a scene of Drauapdi's 'cheer haran'. The episode was aired today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @dna: #Mahabharat: #RoopaGanguly shares #Draupadi's 'cheer haran' scene, recalls 2016 attack https://t.co/kBdP4MZ6Cb 9 minutes ago

dna

DNA #Mahabharat: #RoopaGanguly shares #Draupadi's 'cheer haran' scene, recalls 2016 attack https://t.co/kBdP4MZ6Cb 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.