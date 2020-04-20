Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Miami police disperse crowd by David Guetta’s relief concert

Miami police disperse crowd by David Guetta’s relief concert

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Police said they dispersed crowds violating social distancing guidelines during David Guetta’s coronavirus relief concert in Miami. There were no arrests made when police broke up groups on the sidewalks far below the two-hour rooftop concert played by the DJ on Saturday, The Miami Herald reported. Florida has prohibited gatherings of more […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: DJ David Guetta Holds 2-Hour Concert Outside Of Icon Brickell

DJ David Guetta Holds 2-Hour Concert Outside Of Icon Brickell 00:32

 The Miami Downtown Development Authority said they raised $600,000 thanks to Guetta’s help.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.