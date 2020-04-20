Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away

BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away

Hindu Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
He was the first Indian to head the BMW India operations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YannPiatDossier

YannPiatDossier RT @timesofindia: BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest His demise comes at a crucial junction when the company… 3 seconds ago

i__am_shashank

Shashank Saxena RT @ikaveri: BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest. Only 46. #RIP https://t.co/iQyKTJft65 23 seconds ago

shobymo

Baba Yaga BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest 37 seconds ago

KaranChoudhury1

Karan Choudhury One of the nicest person I've ever met. Brightest of the lot. Auto industry is going to miss him sorely. Heartbreak… https://t.co/7nbWs08zdB 1 minute ago

InsideSportIND

InsideSport President and CEO of BMW India Rudratej Singh passes away Read more👉https://t.co/xyXlxI6sKH #insidesport… https://t.co/bCnhHmAEvc 1 minute ago

kshipranarain

Kshipra Narain RT @NewsMobileIndia: . @bmwindia #CEO & President #RudratejSingh passes away https://t.co/WektsklvAn 1 minute ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest His demise comes at a crucial junction when the co… https://t.co/MP9CtzWQoz 2 minutes ago

qnewshub

QNewsHub RIP! BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh Passes Away At 46 Due To Cardiac Arrest https://t.co/kKRt9kuhXU https://t.co/7Eqqm6mVcK 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.