Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Virgin Atlantic will fold without aid, warns Branson

Coronavirus: Virgin Atlantic will fold without aid, warns Branson

BBC News Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Sir Richard Branson says he is not asking for a handout, but a commercial loan to save the airline.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Virgin Atlantic won't survive without government help - Branson

Virgin Atlantic won't survive without government help - Branson 01:13

 Virgin Atlantic won't survive unless it gets government aid, says founder Richard Branson. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fierce761

Fierce76 RT @premnsikka: PR Posturing: Sir Richard Branson with £4.7bn fortune says he will put his private Caribbean island up as a collateral to p… 2 minutes ago

las2950

CoraBlimey#NHS#SOS💜 RT @Hephaestus7: Richard Branson warns Virgin Atlantic will collapse without Government support as he defends himself over bailout backlash… 5 minutes ago

trafford64

Mike Tyrrell RT @peterdavies211: Virgin Atlantic will collapse without Government bailout Goodbyeee, goodbyee, cherio chin chin, goodbyeee https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

Ahobaica

Andrés E. Hobaica RT @ReutersBiz: Virgin Atlantic will only survive the coronavirus outbreak if it gets financial support from the British government, the ai… 16 minutes ago

Denis39552153

Denis RT @9NewsMelb: Virgin Australia and Virgin Atlantic will need government support if they're to survive the economic crisis triggered by the… 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.