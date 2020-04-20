Global  

After Nova Scotia Shooting, Families Mourn as Police Seek a Motive

NYTimes.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Gabriel Wortman was believed to have killed at least 16 people in a 12-hour rampage that was one of the country’s worst massacres in recent memory.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Police arrest suspect in Nova Scotia shooting

Police arrest suspect in Nova Scotia shooting 01:14

 Police in the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday (April 19) arrested a 51-year-old gunman who they said was suspected of shootings that had resulted in several victims. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

charpiecharpo

chapie chapo RT @nytimes: Canadian authorities are searching for a motive after a gunman who appeared to be dressed as an officer and was driving what l… 17 seconds ago

UtsavPurohit4

Utsav Purohit RT @AFP: #UPDATES A gunman kills at least 13 people in an overnight shooting rampage across rural Nova Scotia, before being found dead afte… 2 minutes ago

penniesnickels

[email protected] RT @presscoreca: Source of image of RCMP & suspect's cruisers being torched "hours after" Nova Scotia shooting. Timing of shooting provides… 4 minutes ago

navahochick56

#WeAreStillHere #Resistance #ProtectMaunaKea RT @Floodwaters12: Gunman evaded police for nearly 12 hours after killing at least 16 in mass shooting https://t.co/51tuSUAYio 4 minutes ago

edythe_foss

Edythe Foss RT @mtlgazette: Outpouring of grief occurring in Nova Scotia after mass shooting tragedy https://t.co/21IGOs1cWr https://t.co/WojY1oiOX5 4 minutes ago

edythe_foss

Edythe Foss RT @mtlgazette: Outpouring of grief occurring in Nova Scotia after mass shooting tragedy https://t.co/Nt7gJsukIU https://t.co/W3bgbwrLwM 4 minutes ago

peoplehelper67

Dan Vervaecke RT @michaelgrange: Here's the thing about Nova Scotia & Atlantic Canada and why this shooting is so devastating (as are all crimes of this… 5 minutes ago

CryhavocDOW

Wash your hands! I Have Spoken. A gunman in Nova Scotia evaded police for nearly 12 hours after killing at least 16 in one of Canada's deadliest ma… https://t.co/YSTZ8vzj5H 5 minutes ago

