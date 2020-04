Priti Patel faces unfair dismissal claim from Philip Rutnam Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sir Philip Rutnam lodges an employment tribunal claim for "constructive dismissal and whistleblowing". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources PM has confidence in Priti Patel despite Rutnam resignation



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has confidence in his Home Secretary Priti Patel despite claims of bullying following the resignation of Sir Philip Rutnam as Permanent Secretary to the Home.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:46 Published on March 1, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this