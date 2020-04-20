High Court dismisses businessman’s bid to avoid trial over funding of the collapsed Kingfisher Airlines

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dr. Kiran K RT @akhileshsharma1: Big victory for India: Vijay Mallya loses appeal before the UK High Court against his extradition order to India 5 seconds ago Hasit Anjaria RT @ishkarnBHANDARI: Vijay Mallya loses his appeal against extradition to India. Big win for India. 18 seconds ago chawmganguly RT @thewire_in: Embattled Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday lost his High Court appeal against his extradition order to India in relatio… 43 seconds ago Vineet Pathak RT @PTI_News: Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya loses his High Court appeal in UK against his extradition order to India 1 minute ago shital manga RT @harshkkapoor: "Businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court" https://t.co/gSg9r08rWz 1 minute ago Hashir Alam RT @KasthuriShankar: KATZ PICK kas 2041 'Vijay Mallya loses UK high court appeal, will have to return to India. ' Considering that India i… 2 minutes ago Noor RT @TheQuint: Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya lost his appeal in high court against his extradition order to India. https://t.co/ajvAw… 2 minutes ago Soni RT @FT: Vijay Mallya loses UK appeal over extradition to India https://t.co/6635xUCmP1 3 minutes ago