Michael Jordan's No. 2: Why Scottie Pippen was NBA's best (and most underpaid) sidekick

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
'The Last Dance' illustrated Scottie Pippen didn't get respect he deserved while playing sidekick to Michael Jordan during two three-peat titles.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan, not Scottie Pippen, was the most underpaid player in basketball

Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan, not Scottie Pippen, was the most underpaid player in basketball 02:50

 One of the big stories from last night's premiere of 'The Last Dance' was how underpaid Scottie Pippen was during his time with the Chicago Bulls. While Colin Cowherd thinks that's true, hear him explain why Michael Jordan was even more underpaid than Pippen.

