AP Was There: Deepwater Horizon oil platform explosion

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 20, 2010, a well blew wild under a BP oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Eleven workers were missing that day, and would later be declared dead. The blast touched off the nation’s worst offshore oil spill. Millions of gallons of crude oil spewed into the […] 👓 View full article

