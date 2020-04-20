Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boris Johnson urges caution on easing coronavirus lockdown

Boris Johnson urges caution on easing coronavirus lockdown

FT.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
UK prime minister warns a second wave would damage the economy as well as public health
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IoannaDementi

IoannaDementiEU RT @24heuropegr: Boris Johnson urges caution on easing coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/GZxA1mpJvm 13 minutes ago

24heuropegr

24 Hours Europe Boris Johnson urges caution on easing coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/GZxA1mpJvm 15 minutes ago

MarcoNavarroLor

Marco A. Navarro L. RT @FT: Boris Johnson urges caution on easing coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/7DS1u7kpti 17 minutes ago

FT

Financial Times Boris Johnson urges caution on easing coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/7DS1u7kpti 52 minutes ago

CoronaAwarenes

Corona Awareness Coronavirus latest: Boris Johnson urges caution on easing UK lockdown measures. #Corona #Coronavirus… https://t.co/pwxIpcJs4B 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.