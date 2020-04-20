You Might Like

Tweets about this IoannaDementiEU RT @24heuropegr: Boris Johnson urges caution on easing coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/GZxA1mpJvm 13 minutes ago 24 Hours Europe Boris Johnson urges caution on easing coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/GZxA1mpJvm 15 minutes ago Marco A. Navarro L. RT @FT: Boris Johnson urges caution on easing coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/7DS1u7kpti 17 minutes ago Financial Times Boris Johnson urges caution on easing coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/7DS1u7kpti 52 minutes ago Corona Awareness Coronavirus latest: Boris Johnson urges caution on easing UK lockdown measures. #Corona #Coronavirus… https://t.co/pwxIpcJs4B 2 hours ago