The villain of “The Last Dance” was a shrewd judge of talent who managed to antagonize many around him.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇯🇲Michael Elli😊😊tt🇧🇸 RT @ramonashelburne: The 🐐 is not old: Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine told @jasonmhehir the director of the Last Dance, that when she wa… 2 seconds ago Jen Santamaria 'The Last Dance' frenzy: Twitter goes nuts for Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan documentary premiere on ESPN… https://t.co/f9nUrszFlT 18 seconds ago Ryan Bartlett Hey was there a Michael Jordan documentary or something last night? I haven’t heard or seen anything about it 37 seconds ago jon greenberg A fun pandemic activity is driving up to Michael Jordan's house and staring at his closed gates. The 10-hour docume… https://t.co/OSJ1CyyPFg 55 seconds ago wirya dwi winata The Michael Jordan Documentary "Last Dance" Portrays Jerry Krause as a Villain. Was He? https://t.co/RaOXyavYY1 https://t.co/UZUhqi4C6f 1 minute ago eliejabr RT @uukewk: After watching the first two episodes of the last dance documentary i can say that the mentality of Michael Jordan is unreal an… 3 minutes ago Ω ALUCARD TEPES 🧛🏼‍♂️🇿🇦 RT @PopPulseSA: The first two episodes of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance' are now available on @NetflixSA. New episodes will… 4 minutes ago IIIMPULSIVEEE I’m tweeting up a storm. That Last Dance bulls documentary got me feeling inspired af. Begging to understand more a… https://t.co/grwBk7vchk 4 minutes ago