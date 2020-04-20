KL Rahul auctions 2019 World Cup bat and other memorabilia to raise funds for vulnerable children Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

India's current wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is auctioning his 2019 World Cup bat and other memorabilia to raise funds for vulnerable children. 👓 View full article

