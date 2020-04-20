Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Photographer Peter Beard confirmed dead at 82 after going missing for nearly three weeks

Photographer Peter Beard confirmed dead at 82 after going missing for nearly three weeks

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Peter Beard, a famed American photographer that went missing nearly three weeks ago, has been confirmed dead. He was 82.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Famed Photographer Found Dead In Montauk

Famed Photographer Found Dead In Montauk 00:32

 Peter Beard's remains were found Sunday in a wooded area of Camp Hero State Park.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kron4news

KRON4 News REST IN PEACE: Family confirms death of famed photographer Peter Beard, who was reported missing nearly three weeks… https://t.co/inpKjMtJCV 10 minutes ago

44cstark

Caroline Stark RT @nytimes: The family of Peter Beard, the artist and wildlife photographer who disappeared last month, has confirmed that his body was fo… 32 minutes ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Photographer Peter Beard confirmed dead at 82 after going missing for nearly three weeks https://t.co/6sl0ZE3Kv6 50 minutes ago

ShowcaseonTRTW

Showcase World-famous photographer Peter Beard was confirmed dead by his family after he went missing from his New York home… https://t.co/8rcGBIWi34 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.