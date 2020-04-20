Global  

Iran opens up as economic woes trump virus infection fears

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Monday began opening intercity highways and major shopping centers to stimulate its sanctions-choked economy, gambling that it has brought under control its coronavirus outbreak — one of the worst in the world — even as some fear it could lead to a second wave of infections. Stores from high-end […]
