Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AP source: Jeter says he’s forgoing salary during pandemic

AP source: Jeter says he’s forgoing salary during pandemic

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press. The person confirmed Jeter’s comments to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Marlins have not commented publicly on […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

john_wawrow

John Wawrow RT @AP_Sports: AP source: Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter says he's forgoing salary during pandemic. by @steve_wine https://t.co/hnmjmWnuRd 13 minutes ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports AP source: Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter says he's forgoing salary during pandemic. by @steve_wine https://t.co/hnmjmWnuRd 36 minutes ago

WPB_Evenson

John Evenson AP source: Jeter says he's forgoing salary during pandemic ⁦@CBS12⁩ https://t.co/Dv4jQwTvR8 1 hour ago

ShelAM2018

🇺🇸🇮🇱🇵🇱ProudDeplorable⭐⭐⭐ RT @7News: AP source: Jeter says he’s forgoing salary during pandemic https://t.co/oEfOOr39WE 3 hours ago

JWMediaDC

Jim Williams AP source: Jeter says he’s forgoing salary during pandemic https://t.co/vt8TffQ8Qn 3 hours ago

ktuck911

Kenny Tucker RT @wcbs880: Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter reportedly told team employees during a conference call Monday he is forgoing his salary during… 3 hours ago

wcbs880

WCBS Newsradio 880 Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter reportedly told team employees during a conference call Monday he is forgoing his sal… https://t.co/MF191ubIdk 3 hours ago

x3tko

x3tko AP source: Jeter says he&#039;s forgoing salary during pandemic #MLB https://t.co/Se3n0FVvXK 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.