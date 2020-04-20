Nova Scotia tragedy joins grim list of Canadian mass shootings
Monday, 20 April 2020 () The shootings in Nova Scotia, described by Premier Stephen McNeil as "one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history," join a line of tragic and horrifying mass killings in Canada.
A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still...