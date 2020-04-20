NEW YORK (AP) — Artist, adventurer and celebrated wildlife photographer Peter Beard was found dead in woods near his cliff-side home at the tip of Long Island nearly a month after his family reported him missing. He was 82. “He died where he lived: in nature,” his family said in a statement posted on Beard’s […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Wu Fourqurean "Wildlife Photographer Peter Beard Found Dead Near His Home" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/lMdvroBwZ4 2 minutes ago Austin Price Every man dies, not every man really lives. What a life - Peter Beard, Wildlife Photographer on the Wild Side, Dies… https://t.co/5WH6OPUoxU 3 minutes ago Jeremy.Ryan.Hamptons "Wildlife Photographer Peter Beard Found Dead Near His Home" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/CnuDSNrSDv 4 minutes ago Nyzza Lee #STONES "Wildlife Photographer Peter Beard Found Dead Near His Home" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/00M2NeQv4R 6 minutes ago ClickOnDetroit Wildlife photographer Peter Beard found dead near his home https://t.co/0C5AUJ0xTo 6 minutes ago ᕼᗴƳᕼᗴƳᑭᗩᑌᒪᗩ🧡 RT @Nickslive: Peter Beard, Wildlife Photographer on the Wild Side, Dies at 82. Peter's work appeared in the inner sleeves of Fleetwood Mac… 7 minutes ago Pam RT @LightfootInHwd: Missing Wildlife Photographer Peter Beard Found Dead In Forest https://t.co/LWj7sHt64t 8 minutes ago Be Your Beautiful Self Peter Beard Tribute: Remembering the Extraordinary Life of the Wildlife and Fashion Photographer… https://t.co/oFTRImxcir 9 minutes ago