New this week: Beastie Boys doc, Earth Day shows, ‘Fleabag’

The planet and its wondrous inhabitants take center stage this week in celebration of Earth Day. Several documentaries will spotlight the wonders of the outside world, while a live R&B battle and a new Beastie Boys documentary provide a chance to get moving in our homes. For non-virus offerings, HBO will premiere a new dark […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus In New York City: June Events Cancelled As City Renews Call For PPE



Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the coronavirus outbreak has prompted the cancellation of all June events, putting the Pride March, Puerto Rican Day, and Salute To Israel parades on hold... Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:53 Published 4 hours ago Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts NYC To Cancel All Public Events In June



That means the Pride, Puerto Rican Day and Salute to Israel parades are all cancelled, for the moment. Mayor Bill de Blasio said they may be rescheduled for later in the year. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 29:46 Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Five Things for Monday, including PPP funding and a peaking Oregon surge Good morning. Here are Five Things for a new week. A plan to provide fresh funding for the Paycheck Protection Program is moving toward a vote, the New York...

bizjournals 11 hours ago



Young climate activists slowed by pandemic, but not defeated Jamie Margolin had not expected to be sitting in her bedroom right now. The high school senior had prom and graduation coming up, but so much more: A...

SeattlePI.com 21 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this