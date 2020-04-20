Global  

Judge: Hanukkah stabbing suspect not fit to stand trial

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of stabbing five people with a machete at a suburban New York Hanukkah celebration is not mentally fit to stand trial, a judge ruled in a decision made public Monday. Grafton Thomas, 37, is charged in an attack at a rabbi’s home on Dec. 28 that left five […]
