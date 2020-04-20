Warner Bros. delays many releases including ‘The Batman’

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warner Bros. is delaying a batch of theatrical releases including “The Batman” and “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.” The studio says Monday that “The Sopranos” film will be pushed from September 2020 to a March 2021 release, while “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson will be delayed four months […]
