Mike Curtis, first defensive captain for Seattle Seahawks, dies at age 77

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Mike Curtis, a 14-year NFL veteran who was one of the hardest-hitting linebackers of the ‘60s and ‘70s — and also the first defensive captain of the Seahawks in 1976 — has died. The Baltimore Sun reported that Curtis died Monday morning at the age of 77. Curtis played 11 years with the Colts and […]
