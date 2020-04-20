Mike Curtis, first defensive captain for Seattle Seahawks, dies at age 77 Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mike Curtis, a 14-year NFL veteran who was one of the hardest-hitting linebackers of the ‘60s and ‘70s — and also the first defensive captain of the Seahawks in 1976 — has died. The Baltimore Sun reported that Curtis died Monday morning at the age of 77. Curtis played 11 years with the Colts and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Seahawks Fans of NYC RT @bcondotta: Sad news that Mike Curtis, the first defensive captain for the Seattle Seahawks, has died at age 77 https://t.co/S671Besovx… 10 minutes ago bcondotta Sad news that Mike Curtis, the first defensive captain for the Seattle Seahawks, has died at age 77… https://t.co/Ty1XOx7PBf 24 minutes ago