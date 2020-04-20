Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Families sue helicopter company in deadly Kobe Bryant crash

Families sue helicopter company in deadly Kobe Bryant crash

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter have joined the NBA star’s widow in filing wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft. The suits on behalf of three members of one family, and a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CelebrityLadies

Celebrity Ladies Star> People - Families Involved In Deadly Kobe Bryant Crash S - https://t.co/wGx3YXEaxC #celebrity https://t.co/AXPnfP06J7 6 minutes ago

HFREEMA83843708

HFREEMAN RT @JoeFreedomLove: OC families sue helicopter company over deadly Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/G6DDMnFbvQ 7 minutes ago

JoeFreedomLove

❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 OC families sue helicopter company over deadly Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/G6DDMnFbvQ 8 minutes ago

Trubsbfan

Trubsbfan RT @News3LV: The pair of lawsuits comes about two months after Bryant's widow, Vanessa, the mother of Gianna, also sued Island Express Heli… 24 minutes ago

slyseven

Suzanne Lysak #brjl203 #brjl309 OC families sue helicopter company over deadly Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/uFXGR8BOZz 24 minutes ago

B87FM

Boston 87.7 FM 💬Families Involved In Deadly Kobe Bryant Crash Sue Helicopter Company - https://t.co/4DiL3aaCaz 📻 87.7fm | 📲… https://t.co/Twiv1JLxBj 32 minutes ago

6News

WATE 6 On Your Side Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter have… https://t.co/SYsfNMQxFW 38 minutes ago

News3LV

KSNV News 3 The pair of lawsuits comes about two months after Bryant's widow, Vanessa, the mother of Gianna, also sued Island E… https://t.co/5XmePs1npb 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.