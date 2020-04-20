GM: Blue Jackets stay in the present but plan for the future Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Amid uncertainty about whether the 2019-20 season will continue, the Columbus Blue Jackets are looking ahead to next season. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced the signing Monday of Russian forward Mikhail Grigorenko to a one-year contract for next season. A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it’s […] 👓 View full article

