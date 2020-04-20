Global  

'They died together': Family of 3 killed in Nova Scotia shooting rampage remembered

CBC.ca Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Jolene Oliver was 40 years old. Aaron Tuck was 45. Their daughter Emily was 17. The family is among the victims of one of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history.
