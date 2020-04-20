Global  

Death toll from Canada's mass shooting rises, Trudeau pledges action on guns

The Age Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday his government would move ahead on the gun control legislation he promised during last year's election campaign after the shooting. 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
 The death toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to at least 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, including a police officer and the gunman.

