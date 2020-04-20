Global  

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid virus link an 'interesting hypothesis'

BBC News Monday, 20 April 2020
A government adviser says speculation over a possible link between coronavirus cases in Liverpool and the club's Champions League match with Atletico Madrid last month is an "interesting hypothesis".
UK government scientific advisor defends decision to allow Liverpool-Atletico match [Video]

UK government scientific advisor defends decision to allow Liverpool-Atletico match

Angela Maclean believes at the time, attending the match was "not a particularly large extra risk".

'Liverpool-Atletico was a bad decision' [Video]

'Liverpool-Atletico was a bad decision'

Matthew Ashton, the director of Public Health Liverpool believes Liverpool's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid should not have taken place because of the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid virus link an 'interesting hypothesis'

A government adviser says speculation over a possible link between coronavirus cases in Liverpool and the club's Champions League match with Atletico Madrid last...
BBC Sport

Scientist says theory Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid helped spread coronavirus is 'interesting hypothesis'

Deputy chief scientific advisor Angela McLean was quizzed on the potential impact the Champions League last-16 tie has had
Independent

