Careful, respectful and deliberate: How CBC is covering the mass shooting in Nova Scotia

CBC.ca Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The shooting rampage in Nova Scotia that left at least 19 people dead has devastated the small communities in which it occurred and shocked the entire country. At CBC News, we take seriously our responsibility to tell you as much information as we have and deliver it to you without sensationalizing or understating its impact on Canadians. 
