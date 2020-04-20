Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Oil prices plunge below zero, stocks close lower

Oil prices plunge below zero, stocks close lower

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Oil prices plunged below zero on Monday as demand for energy collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

paxxman

@🏠😷 #washyourhands #SaveUSPS #resist oil futures are negative $40/barrel maybe we have an opportunity to push a green future https://t.co/cRbVNlfINq 29 seconds ago

jaywolf83

Jay Wolf RT @jimmy_dore: LIVE-STREAM! Hey everyone, we're live-streaming! Oil Prices Plunge Below Zero As Demand Collapses! w/ @DylanRatigan & @_whi… 42 seconds ago

jonwalczak

Jon Walczak Oil price collapses to below zero as demand takes a dive during pandemic https://t.co/awJ0lV8KMN 4 minutes ago

imsweetleaf

sweetleaf Oil Prices Plunge Below Zero As Demand Collapses! w/Dylan Ratigan & Whit... https://t.co/MMrFZHwdat via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

BugMine

Diana And yet the station down the street is charging $2.79/gallon. Oil prices plunge below zero as demand collapses… https://t.co/MlTjJGyLna 4 minutes ago

mrsdalloway2020

vintagesoul Oil Prices Plunge Below Zero As Demand Collapses! w/Dylan Ratigan & Whit... https://t.co/nhHNOwgaT7 via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

kellyfthompson

kelly thompson/I LOVE YOU, DON'T TOUCH ME. Fascinating information how the government is pushing AI along with silicone valley, MIC and intelligence community… https://t.co/BFys4wE7Ei 5 minutes ago

Luna2

Luna2 Oil Prices Plunge Below Zero As Demand Collapses! w/Dylan Ratigan & Whit... https://t.co/eId0EW3sS4 via @YouTube 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.