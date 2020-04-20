Oil prices plunge below zero, stocks close lower

@🏠😷 #washyourhands #SaveUSPS #resist oil futures are negative $40/barrel maybe we have an opportunity to push a green future https://t.co/cRbVNlfINq 29 seconds ago

Jay Wolf RT @jimmy_dore: LIVE-STREAM! Hey everyone, we're live-streaming! Oil Prices Plunge Below Zero As Demand Collapses! w/ @DylanRatigan & @_whi… 42 seconds ago

Jon Walczak Oil price collapses to below zero as demand takes a dive during pandemic https://t.co/awJ0lV8KMN 4 minutes ago

sweetleaf Oil Prices Plunge Below Zero As Demand Collapses! w/Dylan Ratigan & Whit... https://t.co/MMrFZHwdat via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

Diana And yet the station down the street is charging $2.79/gallon. Oil prices plunge below zero as demand collapses… https://t.co/MlTjJGyLna 4 minutes ago

vintagesoul Oil Prices Plunge Below Zero As Demand Collapses! w/Dylan Ratigan & Whit... https://t.co/nhHNOwgaT7 via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

kelly thompson/I LOVE YOU, DON'T TOUCH ME. Fascinating information how the government is pushing AI along with silicone valley, MIC and intelligence community… https://t.co/BFys4wE7Ei 5 minutes ago