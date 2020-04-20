Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The "Last Dance" Fans Debate: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James

The "Last Dance" Fans Debate: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James

NYTimes.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Jordan’s production company is a partner of the ESPN documentary, and the tone of the series so far bends toward reaffirming a legacy in the LeBron James era.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: MJ protects his image to a fault —He's scared to death of his documentary

Skip Bayless: MJ protects his image to a fault —He's scared to death of his documentary 04:45

 Michael Jordan was quoted saying that he's 'terrified that he will come off as a bad guy' in his upcoming documentary 'The Last Dance'. Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Michael Jordan has always tried to protect his image even to a fault.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnnyObeid_

Johnny Obeid 🇵🇸 LeBron fans have turned The Last Dance into a LeBron vs MJ debate lol the absolute worst fans of all time https://t.co/Pg0OQpKfJl 3 hours ago

HardCoreMoe

Elmo Jones The "Last Dance" Fans Debate: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James https://t.co/2Bt4CNVILO 6 hours ago

bjeurnpeik

bjornpyck The "Last Dance" Fans Debate: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James https://t.co/b3najUpWyS 6 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb The "Last Dance" Fans Debate: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James https://t.co/tMdRZ4ewlG #mustread #feedly 7 hours ago

TrendardNews

Trendard Global Trending News Breaking News: The “Last Dance” Fans Debate: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James https://t.co/rkcNNgHsKx https://t.co/z4J50dK2KO 8 hours ago

sankhovnews

sankhov The “Last Dance” Fans Debate: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James https://t.co/LQvKjtqCSY https://t.co/5l8RXZUSlS 8 hours ago

nbariver

NBA River The "Last Dance" Fans Debate: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James. https://t.co/IJ9DIQg9cD 9 hours ago

B87FM

Boston 87.7 FM 💬The "Last Dance" Fans Debate: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James - https://t.co/bzb4qHfFrm 📻 87.7fm | 📲… https://t.co/m1ZJwVPdYV 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.