Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Richard Branson offers up private island as collateral for a Virgin Atlantic bailout

Richard Branson offers up private island as collateral for a Virgin Atlantic bailout

SBS Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
The billionaire has vowed to "raise as much money" as possible against Necker Island, the private island on which he has lived for the past 14 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dana White Says He Will Host UFC Fights on a 'Private Island' [Video]

Dana White Says He Will Host UFC Fights on a 'Private Island'

The UFC president is a "day or two away" from securing a private island to host UFC 249, according to TMZ Sports.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Virgin's Richard Branson accused of double standards during coronavirus crisis

The airline Virgin Atlantic asked its staff to take eight weeks off without pay in the next three months, but is demanding a €8.5 billion bailout for its...
Deutsche Welle

Sir Richard Branson Seeks $620 Million Bailout, Offers Island as Collateral

Does Virgin Atlantic's financial stress raise questions about Virgin Galactic?
Motley Fool

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ngkweekoon

OpenPOEMSAcctOnline RT @MarketWatch: Richard Branson offers private island as collateral for loans to save his airlines https://t.co/34rxCWHiQx 1 minute ago

trump_trainchoo

American Eagle Richard Branson offers private island as collateral for loans to save his airlines #BailOuts https://t.co/X048dHyivt 10 minutes ago

NYFBroker

nyfb Richard Branson offers private island as collateral for loans to save his airlines (@MarketWatch17 minutes ago

stevedream7

BIG SHORT(Tony) Richard Branson offers private island as collateral for loans to save his airlines https://t.co/l3vSG4jgsM 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.