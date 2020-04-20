South Texas ER doctor self-isolates in his kids’ treehouse

Global  

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A South Texas emergency room physician has chosen a novel place to self-isolate as he’s treating patients with the novel coronavirus. Dr. Jason Barnes made a temporary home of his children’s treehouse in the backyard of the family’s Corpus Christi home. He is among many health care workers who are […]
