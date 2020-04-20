Global  

Trump says New York Governor Cuomo will visit White House on Tuesday

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will visit the White House on Tuesday to discuss coronavirus response.
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Is the worst of the coronavirus pandemic over in Western New York?

Is the worst of the coronavirus pandemic over in Western New York? 02:10

 Governor Cuomo said he believes the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is behind us. But is that true for all of New York State? Or just New York City? Officials in Erie County said we are not out of the woods yet.

